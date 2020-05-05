Parnassus Investments CA Buys Shares of 738,146 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,101,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.47% of KLA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $225,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KLA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,455,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,207. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.