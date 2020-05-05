Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.59% of Linde worth $556,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

