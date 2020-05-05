Parnassus Investments CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,882 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.30% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $154,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,830.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 201,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,768. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

