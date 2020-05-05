Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.35% of FedEx worth $744,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

