Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,985 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.63% of Republic Services worth $151,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

RSG traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 1,531,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

