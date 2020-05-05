Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.17% of Deere & Company worth $509,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.11. 104,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,464. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.