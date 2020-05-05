Parnassus Investments CA Has $105.42 Million Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.38% of IDACORP worth $105,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $90.98. 18,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

