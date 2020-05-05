Parnassus Investments CA Has $130.25 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,427,882 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.41% of Hologic worth $130,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 162,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,648. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.