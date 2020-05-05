Parnassus Investments CA Has $24.83 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,496 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

