Parnassus Investments CA Has $474.57 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368,043 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.21% of Waste Management worth $474,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of WM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,797. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

