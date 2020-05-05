Parnassus Investments CA Has $56.11 Million Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,965 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.30% of Mdu Resources Group worth $56,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.