Parnassus Investments CA Has $604.52 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the quarter. VF comprises about 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.83% of VF worth $604,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 191,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.