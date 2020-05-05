Parnassus Investments CA Has $72.29 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.10% of Guidewire Software worth $72,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,154. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 25,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,276. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

