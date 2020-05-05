Parnassus Investments CA Has $86.98 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.65% of W W Grainger worth $86,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW traded up $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.21. 286,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,253. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.24.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.