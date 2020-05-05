Parnassus Investments CA Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,887,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,576,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.43% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,357,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 199.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,570,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,466 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,298,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 998,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,923,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 197,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

