Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 26,504 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.52% of Synopsys worth $489,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. 688,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

