Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 398,120 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $139,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

