Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 51,848 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.00% of Shaw Communications worth $79,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 704,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,631. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

