Parnassus Investments CA Purchases New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,772,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.19% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.13.

SBAC traded up $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $294.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

