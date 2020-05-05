Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 829.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $195,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.85. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

