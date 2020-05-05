Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 221.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.88% of Alliance Data Systems worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

