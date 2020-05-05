Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.08% of Iron Mountain worth $142,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

