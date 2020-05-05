Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 6,314,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

