Parnassus Investments CA Sells 109,295 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,295 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.72% of Mondelez International worth $519,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 5,173,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,759. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

