Parnassus Investments CA Sells 2,064,448 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064,448 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.79% of ACI Worldwide worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 90,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,669. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

