Parnassus Investments CA Sells 2,065,030 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065,030 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 5.77% of Pentair worth $287,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $193,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $79,705,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Pentair by 63.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 994,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

