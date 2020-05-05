Parnassus Investments CA Sells 46,426 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.01% of Teleflex worth $137,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. The stock had a trading volume of 445,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

