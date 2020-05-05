Parnassus Investments CA Sells 611,994 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 611,994 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.63% of SEI Investments worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 630,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,425. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

