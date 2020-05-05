Parnassus Investments CA Sells 7,454,135 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,454,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.56% of Trimble worth $124,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trimble by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

