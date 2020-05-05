Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,666,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,885,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.86% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after buying an additional 349,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. 40,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

