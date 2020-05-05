Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.08% of Square as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Square by 64.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222,046 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 11.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Square by 35.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Square by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,713,000 after purchasing an additional 470,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. 11,968,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.