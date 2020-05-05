Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cfra

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

PE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 1,823,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

