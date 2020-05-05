Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Particl has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $12,774.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002926 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,604,666 coins and its circulating supply is 9,045,335 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

