Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 10 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,398. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley acquired 2,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 225,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Insiders have bought 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Passage Bio stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Passage Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

