Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PASG stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 196,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,398. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400 over the last quarter.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.