Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $905.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

