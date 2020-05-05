Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.21 ($26.99).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on P1Z shares. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.