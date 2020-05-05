Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 877.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. 9,229,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $127.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

