Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. 9,229,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

