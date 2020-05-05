PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 48,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

