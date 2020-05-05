Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

LGRS stock remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.20) during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.12.

In other news, insider Alex Reilley bought 40,000 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £85,200 ($112,075.77). Also, insider Robert Darwent bought 3,000,114 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

