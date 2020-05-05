Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:JLG opened at GBX 363 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. John Laing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29).

In other news, insider Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total value of £21,000 ($27,624.31). Also, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23). Insiders have sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,182 in the last 90 days.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

