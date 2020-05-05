Peel Hunt Reiterates Restricted Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 221.29 ($2.91).

LMP opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 46.08. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.20.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

