Peercoin (PPC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.34 million and $56,762.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,992.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.02721858 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00654948 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,193,362 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and WEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

