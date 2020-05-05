PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 4,617 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $135,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00.

PFSI stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 547,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,286. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.