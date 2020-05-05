PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

