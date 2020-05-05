Peoples Bank OH Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,965 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp comprises 17.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH owned about 4.60% of Peoples Bancorp worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

PEBO stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $490.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

