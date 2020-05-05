Peoples Bank OH Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. 822,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,095. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

