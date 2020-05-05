Peoples Bank OH Purchases 1,473 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 1,960,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.