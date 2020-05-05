PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.